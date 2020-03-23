Hackers Promise Friend’s Girlfriend’s Nudes in Sextortion Game Changer

A vaguely interesting new type of sextortion scam is doing the rounds and has been described in a sexy voice by security researchers, who warn not to be tricked by promises of a small bit of voyeurism offered by emails supposedly containing the hacked personal photos of a contact.

The email says: “We have found images of his naked girlfriend and demanded $500 for them. Regrettably, he has not paid… you will find these pix attached to this message” and of course, there’s the attachment of doom.

Apparently the psychology here is different, as the crime has already been committed and all the recipient of the email is doing is having a little look, you know, out of curiosity, as there’s nothing really wrong with that. Perhaps you could warn your friend and emerge a champ too? Then his girlfriend would be really grateful, and she might… And that’s when the attached Microsoft Office document is opened and, if your computer’s got all the stuff enabled and you click through a few blah blah warnings and yeah whatever enable all click click permissions in a rage of lust, bad stuff happens and you have to panic-phone your bank about some mysterious card payments made in a rogue state.

So as usual, the advice is to never open any emails ever, not unless you’re expecting one for verification purposes because you just signed up for a thing. [BBC]