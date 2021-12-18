Haftar is disqualified from the presidential election in Libya, according to a Libyan court.

Haftar has been disqualified from the Libyan presidential election by a Libyan court.

Haftar’s candidacy is upheld by the Zawiya Court.

LIBYA’S TRIPOLI

According to local media, a Libyan court ruled on Tuesday that warlord Khalifa Haftar will be barred from running in next month’s presidential election.

The Zawiya Court of First Instance upheld an appeal against Haftar’s candidacy and ordered him removed from the list of candidates for the December elections.

Libya’s Al-Ahrar TV reported on 24 polls.

“To accept the appeal… and to cancel the decision of the High Elections Commission regarding Khalifa Belqasim Haftar’s candidacy, and to exclude him from the list of candidates for the presidential election,” the court said.

Haftar’s militia launched a military offensive in 2019 to seize Tripoli’s capital from the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, with the help of Arab and Western countries as well as foreign mercenaries.

The Libyan Electoral Commission announced a preliminary list of 73 candidates for the presidential election last week, as well as a list of 25 people who were barred from running, including Saif al-Islam, the late Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi’s son.

Libyans are hoping that the upcoming election will help end the country’s long-running armed conflict.

