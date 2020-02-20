Haig fourth in first stage of Spanish race

Australia’s Jack Haig has made a bright start to the Vuelta a Andalucia with a fourth place finish in the opening stage of the Spanish road race.

Leading the Australian Mitchelton Scott race team at the five-day event, Queenslander Haig finished just 27 seconds down on Danish stage winner and defending champion Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), who crossed in 4 hours 41 minutes 8 seconds.

“I felt really, really good on the climb but got a little bit out numbered there in the final by Bahrain-McLaren and Astana,” Haig, the recent runner-up at the Volta Valencia, said.

“The good news is that the team is riding well.

“I am feeling good and I knew that only having one teammate left there at the top of the climb and, with the strong head wind, I needed to leave my attack late for across the top and then try and make a good descent.”

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) was second, six seconds back with Belgium’s Dylan Teuns third.

Thursday’s second stage is a much flatter ride with Haig telling the Mitchelton Scott team’s website: “It’s just about trying to build on today’s performance and go into the rest of the week and keep myself up there.”