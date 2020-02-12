Haikou offers medical consultation through government service hotline

A medical specialist answers telephone calls through the government service hotline “12345” to provide consultation service on prevention and treatment of novel coronavirus pneumonia for citizens in Haikou, south China’s Hainan province, Feb. 8, 2020. In order to publicize information about the epidemic, authorities of Haikou offer medical consultation through the government service hotline “12345”. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)
Haikou offers medical consultation through government service hotline0
Share.