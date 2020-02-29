Hailey Bieber’s romantic party trick

12/12 DIA

Hailey and Justin Bieber have revived their relationship after seeing her open a bottle of her teeth on TV.

The couple originally dated briefly in 2015 and Hailey, 23, announced that Justin called her after she finished her party trick on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in 2018, and they will soon be dating again.

During her last appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’, Jimmy Hailey asked, “Are you doing any party tricks? Well, I’m saying this because the last time you did something on our show was the most amazing thing that ever existed. Everyone has talked about you opened a beer bottle with your teeth. ”

Hailey replied, “It was really fun and there was actually another funny story behind it. The last time I was here we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth. The next morning – aired after the interview – I received a specific call from a specific person and it was a bit like, “Hey, how are you? I saw you at “Jimmy Fallon” last night. You looked really good. I loved that trick you did. “I had no idea you could do it. It was so cool. I’m married to that particular person now.”









© Bang Showbiz

Hailey and Justin Bieber





She added, “I feel like Jimmy gets a little bit of credit for helping me spark.”

And Jimmy, 45, quipped, “You would think I would be invited to your wedding.” He added, “Hey no, I’m kidding, I’m kidding. By the way, I know because I’ve seen you and Justin many times and you are so cute together.”

Hailey and Justin closed the bond in a New York courthouse in September 2018, just a few months after their reconciliation.

The following year, in September 2019, they held a large wedding celebration for family and friends in South Carolina.