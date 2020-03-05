Hailstones, whirlwinds kill 4, injured 17 in northern Vietnam

HANOI, March 5 (Xinhua) — Hailstones and whirlwinds hit some northern mountainous provinces of Vietnam over the past two days, killed four and injured 17 people, according to the country’s National Committee for Disaster Response, Search and Rescue on Thursday.

Besides, they also caused more than 900 houses and nearly 100 hectares of crop in northern provinces of Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Dien Bien damaged. Another two houses were collapsed and one bridge was swept in Cao Bang, according to the committee.

More than 200 people have been mobilized to handle the consequences of the rain and whirlwind.