Hainan Airlines to partly resume flights to Hubei

HAIKOU, April 1 (Xinhua) — China’s Hainan Airlines will resume flights to some cities in the once hard-hit Hubei Province starting Thursday, according to the company.

The airline will resume the Sanya-Tianjin route via Xiangyang, a city in Hubei with four flights per week, and the Sanya-Hohhot route via Shiyan, another city in Hubei with three flights per week.

With Wuhan Tianhe Airport resuming domestic air services on April 8, Hainan Airlines will also resume the flights linking Wuhan, capital of Hubei, with seven other domestic cities, including Haikou, Sanya, and Taiyuan.

The airline will carry out 42 flights per week via Wuhan’s airport and then gradually resume all the flights into and out of Hubei according to the deployment of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.