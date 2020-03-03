Hainan Airlines to resume more domestic flights

HAIKOU, March 2 (Xinhua) — China’s Hainan Airlines will resume nearly 2,000 domestic flights in a week amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, to aid the work resumption of enterprises across the country, according to the company.

The flights cover many popular routes linking cities including Shenyang and Ningbo, Taiyuan and Guangzhou for returning workers.

The company resumed more than 450 flights last week.

The company launched charter flight services for government and enterprise customers on Feb. 19 to support the resumption of work and production across the country.