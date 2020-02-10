Hainan takes various measures to prevent, control epidemic

Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2020 shows an observation point in Xuwen County of Zhanjiang City, south China’s Guangdong Province. Qiongzhou Strait is a major passage into and out of Hainan Island. Since the start of the prevention and control of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, Hainan and Guangdong have both moved the prevention and control threshold forward. Hainan has sent more than 160 joint anti-epidemic personnel from multiple departments to Zhanjiang of Guangdong Province, and set up four prevention and control points and an observation point there. In addition, Hainan has taken various measures to prevent and control the epidemic on ferries crossing the sea, such as pre-boarding temperature measuring, vessel disinfection and setting up isolation rooms. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)