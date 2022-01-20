Hair salons in Italy are required to have a COVID card.

Vaccine skeptics in Italy may find it more difficult to maintain their appearance beginning Thursday, as tightened government restrictions will require them to obtain a COVID pass in order to visit hair salons or beauty parlors.

Customers must present a “basic” COVID certificate demonstrating that they have tested negative for coronavirus within the previous 48 or 72 hours, depending on the type of test.

It is a financial burden for those who have not been vaccinated, as testing costs around 15 euros ((dollar)17).

Instead, those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 are given a “super” certificate, which does not expire every two or three days.

Marta Pietrangeli, manager of the ContestaRock hair salon in Rome’s Testaccio neighborhood, told Anadolu Agency, “We are all happy to work with this additional measure, which ensures more safety for us.”

She said the store had received calls from some unvaccinated customers, but that everyone was trying to comply with the new regulations.

“They give everyone an extra reason to get vaccinated.”

Italy, like the rest of Europe, has been dealing with a coronavirus outbreak caused by the omicron variant in recent weeks.

It reported 192,320 new cases and 380 related deaths on Wednesday, but experts believe the outbreak is nearing its end.

The government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has responded to the health crisis by imposing some of the strictest restrictions on the unvaccinated in the world, prohibiting them from participating in most social and recreational activities.

People can still go to work if they have a “basic” pass.

However, to enter bars and restaurants, take public transportation, or visit cinemas, museums, gyms, and sports stadiums, a “super” certificate proving vaccination or recovery is required.

Over 76% of Italians have had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Immunization is required for those over the age of 50.