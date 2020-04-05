Haiti reports its first death as a corona virus

Haiti reported on Sunday its first novel coronavirus death, a 55-year-old man with health problems.

The health ministry said the man had diabetes and high blood pressure.

He was one of only 21 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Haiti, a demographically young country in which more than half of the people diagnosed with the disease were younger than 45 years.









© Pierre Michel Jean

Two people in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince wear face masks while shopping. The first coronavirus victim died in Haiti, the government said on April 5, 2020





In Haïti, only 218 tests for the new coronavirus have been performed since the first two cases were confirmed on March 19. However, this has led to criticism from the national medical community about the government’s treatment of the pandemic.

Since the virus first appeared, the government has announced stringent measures to contain the virus, but these have not been consistently followed or enforced.

A ban on gatherings of 10 or more people is routinely violated, particularly in the country’s crowded public transport system.

In Haiti, measures to stay at home, like in Italy and France, are difficult to apply because the vast majority of residents rely on the informal economy to survive.

The population density of Port-au-Prince, the most populous capital of the Caribbean with three million inhabitants, also makes strategies such as social detachment impractical.

