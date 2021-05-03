Halep beats Zheng, Osaka out of Madrid after losing to Muchova

MADRID, May 2 (Xinhua) — Karolina Muchova produced the biggest shock of the Madrid Open on Sunday when she knocked world No. 2 and second seed Naomi Osaka in the second round of the tournament on Sunday.

World No. 20 Muchova continued the form which has seen her climb into the top-20 and beat three top-5 ranked players this season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 win over the reigning US and Australian Open champion, who continues to look uncomfortable on clay.

“It was a tough match today, but we had some preparation and I was ready to give all I had and to use all the weapons I could. I’m definitely happy it worked out,” she told the press after the game.

Muchova was aggressive all match and hit 29 winners, while also converting half of the eight break points she forced during the tie and although her serve was less effective in the second set, she broke Osaka in the first game of the third and decisive set and never looked in trouble.

Two-times Madrid winner and third seed Simona Halep continued her impressive progress with an easy 6-0, 6-4 triumph over China’s Zheng Saisai.

Halep was simply too good for the world No. 57, who was blown away in the first set and although Saisai Zheng recovered in the second as Halep produced several unforced errors, the Romanian progressed into the last-16 in an hour and 19 minutes.

No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed a routine 6-3, 6-3 win over Daria Kasatkina in 79 minutes to continue the form that saw her triumph in Stuttgart last week.

Sabalenka was too powerful for Kasatkina, smashing 40 winners to her rival’s nine on the way to the third round.

No. 6 seed Karolina Pliskova suffered an upset against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-0, 7-5, who has now beaten Pliskova in her last two meetings.

The 2018 semifinalist never found her rhythm on a chilly and blustery day in Madrid, serving seven double faults and making a decisive 28 unforced errors. Enditem