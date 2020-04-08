Halep positive about foot injury

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Xinhua) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep shared good news, through a Twitter video on Monday, that she can run without pain on her injured right foot.

The Romanian pulled out of the WTA tournament in Doha in February with the injury, which an MRI showed to be tendinitis and inflammation.

“I miss my team. I miss the players. I miss the tournament. I miss everyone from the tour,” Halep said.

“I know it’s a bit tough for everybody, this period. But if we stay home, if we stay strong and positive. Everything is going to be all right.”

“I can’t wait to travel again. I can’t wait to play tennis again,” she added.