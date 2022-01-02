Half a million children aged 16 and 17 have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Half a million 16 and 17-year-olds have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

The government has set the 23rd of August as the deadline for all members of the age group to get vaccinated.

Official data show that nearly half a million children aged 16 and 17 are still unvaccinated against Covid-19, more than four months after the government promised they would all be vaccinated before the start of the school year.

Anti-vaxx campaigners are being banned from outside schools, according to Labour, amid concerns that they are discouraging parents and children from getting the vaccine.

According to government data, 879,813 16-17-year-olds in England have received at least one vaccination, leaving 492,352, or 36%, without a single dose.

During the summer vacation, Sajid Javid set a deadline of August 23 for all 16 and 17-year-olds to be offered a coronavirus vaccine in order to be protected by the start of the autumn term.

According to Labour, Covid resulted in the loss of 400,000 days of in-person learning in further education last term.

“Vaccines are our best defense against Covid,” said Shadow Schools Minister Stephen Morgan, “but the Government has shown no urgency in getting this protection out to young people.”

“These students are at a pivotal point in their education, one that will shape their adult lives.

Ministers must now act quickly to get them vaccinated, ensure that they have access to tests, and make it a priority to keep all students in class this term.

The Conservatives’ haphazard, last-minute approach is endangering students’ education, and this can no longer be tolerated.”

The party wants all students and teachers to have guaranteed access to testing so they don’t have to miss school, better ventilation, and a public awareness campaign about the benefits of vaccination for teenagers.

In addition, Labour proposes “exclusion zones,” which would prevent anti-vaxxers from targeting schools.

