Halfords Adds Fingerprint Tech to its Luxury Car Steering Wheel Lock

Halfords has added what we suggest might be a slightly unnecessary layer of technology to the ancient hardware of the in-car steering wheel lock, and is now selling an own-brand steering lock with biometric fingerprint reader technology to keep your precious car safe enough that criminals will merely key it out of annoyance.

Of course it needs charging, but then there’s always a charger in everyone’s car now. The device allows for two admin prints to be logged and then a further 18 authorised driver-unlockers to be added, for god knows what weird shared-transport situation might be going on. Or perhaps it’s so you can do all your fingers and toes? Second Thursday of the month = little toe, left foot.

The hardware itself is your standard T-bar clamp, designed to offer a visual deterrent to any passing casual thief. It’s £59.99 if that’s the sort of thing you use and want to end worrying about losing or using a fiddly little key, and replace that with the more modern pain of having to charge it before you can get it off if you’ve not driven for a while. [Halfords]