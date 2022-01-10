Halloween paedo who went to his own wedding dressed as a VAMPIRE was jailed for sexually abusing a string of young girls.

For sexually abusing a string of young girls, a Halloween paedo who dressed as a VAMPIRE to his own wedding was jailed.

In a sickening campaign of abuse, Billy Bradshaw, who dressed up as a vampire for his own wedding, ruined the lives of five girls.

When two of the girls bravely came forward, the 31-year-old was exposed, prompting the other victims to reveal their own horrific experiences.

After being convicted of a string of child sex offenses, Bradshaw was sentenced to 12 years in prison with a one-year extension on his license.

At Derby Crown Court, some of his brave victims confronted the father-of-four.

They described how the abuse had ruined their lives in harrowing victim impact statements.

One said she has PTSD and suffers from anxiety and depression.

“I just wanted him to be honest about what happened,” she continued.

“[Finding out he had pleaded not guilty] broke my heart.

I was hoping he’d tell it like it was.

“I want to live a normal life, but I’m afraid it won’t happen because of what he did to me.”

Another claimed that things that remind her of Bradshaw, such as menthol and Halloween, still traumatize her.

After being sexually assaulted by the fiend, one victim tragically revealed she attempted suicide.

“I try to physically cut the pain from my skin,” she explained.

I dislike how my body feels.

“I have uncontrollable rage outbursts.”

“I’m hoping to be able to live a normal life one day.”

I’d like to be the person I was before all of this, not the person I am now.”

Bradshaw began his heinous crimes when he was just a teenager, according to the court.

In the year 2019, his sadistic rampage came to an end.

The monster was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault against a girl under the age of 16, three counts of sexual activity with a child, and one count of penetration assault against a child under the age of 13.

He was also convicted of one count of sexual assault against a child under the age of 13 and one count of inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Bradshaw was forced to sign the sex offender’s register for the rest of his life, and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order was imposed on him until further notice.

Recorder Adrian Reynolds said Bradshaw’s behavior was “despicable” during his sentencing.

“You had the opportunity to consider your wife and children when deciding whether or not to admit what you had done,” he continued.

