Halozyme Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) reported a loss of $ 6.1 million in the first quarter on Monday after reporting a profit in the same period last year.

The San Diego-based company reported a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research showed a loss of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company had sales of $ 25.4 million in the reporting period, which also missed Street’s forecasts. Three analysts interviewed by Zacks expected $ 39.4 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects earnings for the full year of $ 60 to $ 75 per share with sales of between $ 230 and $ 245 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics’ shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the last minutes of trading on Monday, stocks reached $ 24.82, an increase of 52% in the past 12 months.

