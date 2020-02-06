Hamas armed wing says captive Israeli soldiers injured during Israeli bombing

GAZA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Islamic Hamas movement’s armed wing on Wednesday revealed that Israeli soldiers who has been holding captive since 2014 were injured during an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip in May 2019.

Hamas’s armed wing, al-Qassam brigades, said that “some Israeli soldiers” were hurt, but did not disclose any further information about their number or the degree of their injuries.

“We are revealing a truth we’ve concealed since the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip in May 2019, when the enemy bombed civil and security buildings, some of its soldiers were injured directly,” said Abu Obeida, spokesperson of al-Qassam brigades.

“We will not reveal their fate at this phase, and we promise our prisoners to do everything we can to free them,” he added.

Obeida criticized Israeli Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu for “misleading the Israeli public” when he freed an Israeli citizen imprisoned in Russia, while he “leaves behind his soldiers since 2014.”

Two years ago, Hamas declared that it has held four Israeli soldiers in captivity, without revealing any information about their fate, while Israel said they were dead.

In 2011, Egypt brokered a prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, under which 1,000 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli jails.