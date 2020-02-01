Hamas chief calls Palestinian president over U.S. Mideast peace plan

RAMALLAH, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Islamic Hamas movement chief Ismail Haniyeh called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ahead of the U.S. announcement of its Middle East peace plan, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday.

The two stressed the importance of confronting the U.S Middle East peace plan, calling for unity in order to topple the deal, the news agency said.

“The Palestinian unity is essential for confronting and toppling the deal that aims at liquidating the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” Abbas was quoted as saying.

Haniyeh told Abbas that his movement rejects the plan, highlighting that the Palestinians should be united to protect their national rights.

Earlier, Hamas said in a statement that the Palestinian unity is essential at this stage and Hamas is ready to work with all factions to topple the U.S. plan.

Abbas is currently chairing an urgent leadership meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, which gathers leaders of all Palestinian factions.

The rival Hamas and Fatah movements have failed to end their division that began when Hamas took over the Gaza Strip in 2007.