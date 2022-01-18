Hamas has sent a delegation to Algeria to discuss ways to mend the Palestinian schism.

A Hamas delegation is in Algeria for talks on resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Algeria is attempting to mend a years-long schism between rival groups Hamas and Fatah.

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN ARABIA

According to Hamas, a delegation from the Palestinian movement has arrived in Algeria to discuss inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced plans last month to host a meeting of Palestinian factions in an effort to heal the years-long schism between Hamas and Fatah.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanoua said in a statement on Tuesday that a delegation from the group met with Algerian officials to discuss ways to achieve national unity.

Khalil Al-Hayya and Hussam Badran, as well as Mohamed Othman, the Hamas representative in Algeria, were among the members of the delegation.

“Algeria’s role in supporting the Palestinian cause, hosting Palestinian factions, and its eagerness to achieve reconciliation,” Al-Qanoua said.

A Fatah delegation led by President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Algeria on Saturday to meet with Algerian officials.

Since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, the Palestinian territories have been divided politically and geographically.

Since then, the Fatah movement has ruled the West Bank, while Hamas has ruled the Gaza Strip.

Attempts to heal the schism between the two opposing movements have been fruitless.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.