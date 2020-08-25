Hamas says Israel bears responsibility of further escalation in Gaza Strip

GAZA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — A senior Hamas leader said on Sunday that Israel bears full responsibility of any further military escalation against the Gaza Strip, warning of the continuation of the Israeli blockade.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas leader in Gaza, told reporters that “the Palestinian resistance has the right to respond to the Israeli crimes against our people in the coastal enclave,” referring to the arson balloons launched into the Israeli towns.

Israel had threatened that it would “restore its policy of assassination against us, but it does know very well that we are ready for any new military escalation in Gaza,” he added.

Since Aug. 6, the Palestinian coastal enclave has witnessed military tensions with the Israeli army, as the Palestinian youths have been restoring the launch of incendiary balloons toward Israeli cities adjacent to the strip.

As a result, Israeli warplanes targeted dozens of military sites belonging to Hamas movement, in response to the launch of arson balloons.

Mushir al-Masri, a Hamas movement leader, said that there are ongoing communications with the mediators to stop the tensions in the Gaza Strip.

He added that “our position is clear. We will not be patient with the continued Israeli blockade,” stressing that the Palestinian people “have the right to defend their rights by using all appropriate means.” Enditem