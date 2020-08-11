Hamas slams Israel for closing Gaza commercial crossing

GAZA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Hamas movement slammed Israel on Tuesday for closing the commercial crossing of Kerem Shalom on the borders between southern Gaza Strip and Israel.

Abdulatif al-Qanou’a, Hamas spokesman in Gaza, said in an emailed press statement that the closure of the only commercial crossing point “is part of putting pressure on Gaza and suffocate its citizens.”

“The Israeli occupation banned the shipment of construction materials and closed Kerem Shalom commercial crossing point,” said al-Qanou’a.

Israel earlier announced that it decided to shut down partially Kerem Shalom commercial crossing point with Gaza in response to the firing of incendiary balloons carrying explosive materials.

Israel Radio reported that in response to firing balloons from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, Israel would partially close the Kerem Shalom crossing point and ban the shipment of construction raw-material into Gaza.

However, the report said that the Israeli authorities would allow shipment of food products, humanitarian aid, and fuels to the Gaza Strip to put pressure on Hamas to stop firing balloons into Israel.

“All means of pressure and threats would be meaningless, and no one can break our people’s determination to end the siege,” said al-Qanou’a. Enditem