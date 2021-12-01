Hana St Juliana was a student at Oxford High School when she was shot.

Hana St Juliana was an Oxford school shooting victim.

After a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30, 2021, three teenagers have been identified as victims.

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were among the students killed by a lone gunman.

Hana St Juliana, 14, was one of the 14 people killed in the Michigan shooting.

When authorities arrived on the scene, she was pronounced dead.

Despite the fact that the timeline of events is still unknown, police are hopeful that a possible motive will emerge as time passes.

It came after video surfaced of the alleged shooter posing as a cop while students hid in a classroom during the incident.

As the investigation continues, police have stated that they intend to scan more footage from the school.

“This touches us all personally and deeply, and will for a long time,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

This is a wound that will never heal.

“In the investigation and discovering what led up to it, we will leave no stone unturned.”

“My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” President Joe Biden later said in response to the shooting.

Staff and students heard shots ring out shortly before 1 p.m. on November 30, 2021, prompting Oakland police to respond to reports of an “active shooter” at the facility.

Parents were informed that their children would be evacuated while authorities conducted a search of the area.

Seven students and a teacher were also injured, in addition to the three dead.

According to a cop, three people were shot and are in critical condition.

Within five minutes of receiving the 911 call, officers arrived on the scene and arrested a 15-year-old suspect.

When the first gunshot rang out, one of the students was walking home from lunch.

She claimed to have heard gunshots and seen another student who was bleeding.

She claimed she “just ran” after hearing five gunshots.

“He was bleeding from his cheek and arm,” the student said.

Just send prayers to those who have been injured.

It’s simply heartbreaking.”

Three more students said they froze when they heard the first shot, but “just started running” when they heard the second.

“It was complete chaos,” another student said.

People were getting into their vehicles out of fear of being hit.”

Savannah, a 17-year-old student, told Fox2 News that her boyfriend told her something was wrong and told her to hide before she heard gunfire.

She claimed that the school goes through mass shooting training and that everyone knows what to do in the event of a mass shooting.

They were told to go into the classroom and hide…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

