Hand sanitizer has been recalled due to its resemblance to a water bottle.

Because it looks too much like a water bottle, a hand sanitizer has been recalled.

According to a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration, American Screening of Shreveport, Louisiana, has recalled 153,336 bottles of hand sanitizer containing 70% ethyl alcohol gel.

“The hand sanitizer comes in 8-ounce bottles that look like water bottles, posing a risk of ingestion.”

If someone mistook the hand sanitizer for water and drank it, they could become intoxicated.

“Alcohol toxicity symptoms can include slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness, and even coma, which can be fatal.”

Furthermore, consuming alcohol has a negative impact on the brain, making it difficult to drive or operate heavy machinery.

Alcohol can interact with a variety of drugs, causing serious side effects.

People with alcohol addiction may find it difficult to stay abstinent if they consume alcohol.

Furthermore, people who are addicted to alcohol may seek out large amounts of ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute.”

When soap and water aren’t available, hand sanitizer is used topically to reduce bacteria on the skin.

It was available for purchase on the company’s website to customers and distributors all over the country.

The following are the specifics of the recalled hand sanitizer:

People who bought hand sanitizer can return it to the store where they bought it.

Wendy Laskowski can be reached at [email protected] or 318-606-6037 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.

On weekdays, the time zone is set to Eastern Standard Time (EST).

