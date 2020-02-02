Handcart bomb kills 2, wounds 1 in Afghanistan’s Kabul

KABUL, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Two persons were killed and another injured as a handcart bomb went off in the western edge of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

According to Rahimi, the terrorists placed explosive device inside a handcart and detonated it in Fazil Bega area of Police District 5 on Friday afternoon, killing two persons and wounding another.

However, the official did not identify the victims, saying the details would be shared with media after completing the investigation.