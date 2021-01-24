Handlova upsets Lucenec with first away victory in Slovak Basketball League

BRATISLAVA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Last-ranked Handlova surprised third-ranked Lucenec in its first away-game victory of the season, 94-91, in Slovak Basketball League on the weekend.

It was a dead-even fight between Lucenec and Handlova with both teams trading blows and taking turns in grabbing the lead from the initial tip-off. The stalemate was decided in the final seconds when Handlova gained the upper hand and prevented Lucenec from sinking its last-second three-pointer that would have taken the game into overtime.

After edging out the league-leading Spis Knights by almost 20 points in the previous round, sixth-ranked Prievidza was keen on producing a solid result against its standings-neighbor Iskra Svit.

The home team started off better than the opponent, leading after the first period by four, but Svit took it personally and dominated for the rest of the match-up through improved defense, especially in the third quarter – winning it 34-21, and built the final lead to 97-71.

The Levice Patriots reported a coronavirus infection of several players and will have to postpone its upcoming fixtures. Enditem