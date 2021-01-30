Hangzhou 2022 releases image landscape masterplan for Asian Games

HANGZHOU, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Organizers on Friday released the image and landscape masterplan for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, which specifies how images including emblems, the slogan, mascots, sport pictograms will be used in and out of the venues and in the city landscape.

The masterplan, themed “a poem of the East and a window of China,” is a “toolbox” for visual images, public art design and night scenes design, and will be applied in a variety of scenarios including competition venues, the Asian Games village, official hotels, and Asian Games-designated transportation vehicles, according to the organizing committee.

“The toolbox combines Hangzhou’s features and smartness, and encompasses not only static but also dynamic designs,” said Cheng Zhaohui, who is mainly responsible for the project.

According to Guo Jinyong, who was in charge of night scenes design, the lighting of the venues and some landscape buildings of the city will be from the color scheme of the Games. Virtual reality will also be part of the design which might enable people to access live competition information after scanning certain directive signs.

“It is a demonstration of the culture of the Asian Games and of the host city Hangzhou, and contributes to creating a poetic and smart city landscape and making the venues vigorous,” Cheng said.

Cheng also noted that although it took almost five months to finalize the masterplan, it is subject to refinement in the future as the toolbox is “open,” adding that the masterplan will be applied step by step in the city before presenting the world its final look in 2022.

The Hangzhou 2022 Games will be held from September 10 to 25, 2022. Enditem