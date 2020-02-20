Hangzhou uses big data technology to visualize epidemic control, production resumption information

A staff member checks a villager’s body temperature at a checkpoint in Fangcun Village of Shangguan Township in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2020. The township used big data technology to visualize the epidemic control and production resumption information, to help local enterprises restart production amid the fight aganist the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)