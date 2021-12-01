Hanna St Julian was a student at Oxford High School when she was shot.

Hanna St Julian was an Oxford school shooting victim.

Following a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on November 30, 2021, three teenagers have been named as victims.

Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. were the students who were killed by a suspected gunman.

Juliana Baldwin, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, are 14 and 17 years old, respectively.

Hanna St Julian, 14, was identified as one of the victims of the tragic shooting in Michigan.

When authorities arrived on the scene, she was pronounced dead.

Although the timeline of events is unclear, police are hopeful that a possible motive will emerge as time passes.

It came after video surfaced of the suspected shooter posing as a cop while students cowered in their classrooms during the November 30 incident.

As the investigation continues, police stated that they intend to scan additional footage from the school.

“This touches us all personally and deeply, and it will for a long time,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

“This is a wound that will never heal.”

“In the course of our investigation, we will not leave any stone unturned in determining what led up to it.”

“My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one,” President Joe Biden later said in response to the shooting.

When staff and students heard shots ring out just before 1 p.m. on November 30, Oakland police responded after reports of an “active shooter” were made at the facility.

Parents were informed that their children would be evacuated while authorities conducted a search of the area.

Seven students and a teacher were shot in addition to the victims, and many others were injured.

According to a cop, three people were shot and are in critical condition.

Within five minutes of the 911 call, police arrived on the scene and arrested a 15-year-old suspect.

When the first gunshot rang out, one student was walking from lunch.

She reported hearing gunshots and seeing another student bleeding.

She said she “just ran” after hearing five gunshots.

She described how he was bleeding from his cheek and arm.

“All I ask is that you send prayers to those who were injured.”

It’s just a pity.”

Three more students said they froze when they heard the first shot, but “just started running” when they heard the second one.

“Everything was a jumble.”

Another student stated, “People were getting into their cars and were simply afraid of being hit.”

Savannah, a 17-year-old student, told Fox2 News that her boyfriend said something wrong and told her to hide before she heard gunshots.

She stated that the school has gone through mass shooting training and that they knew what to do in the event of a mass shooting.

It was ordered of them…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]