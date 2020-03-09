Hannah Clarke and her children farewelled with no mention of their killer father or how they died

Nothing was said about how Hannah Clarke and her three young children were killed throughout their funeral in Brisbane on Monday.

The name of the children’s father – who murdered them along with his estranged wife in an crime of appalling domestic violence – was not spoken by anyone during the service.

Instead, family and friends gathered to remember a devoted mother and three gorgeous children who were deeply loved by those who knew them.

Hannah, 31, her daughters Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and son Trey 3, were laid to rest in a single white coffin almost three weeks after 42-year-old Rowan Baxter doused their car in petrol and killed them all.

A composite image of Hannah and her children on the front of the funeral’s order of service was taken from a widely-published picture of the family-of-five with Baxter cropped out.

At the start of the service, celebrant Fiona Cunningham said the shared coffin, topped with pink flowers, showed that, ‘As in life, they continue to be together’.

Hannah’s brother Nathaniel Clarke delivered a eulogy remembering his sister as ‘one of the greatest mums to walk this earth’.

‘I’ve loved you since the day I was born,’ Mr Clarke said. ‘We weren’t brother and sister, we were friends.’

He remembered the family’s last outing together to Sea World marine park on the Gold Coast, three days before Hannah and the children were killed.

‘The day was a pure joy,’ Mr Clarke said. ‘They were the best memories, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

‘I’m so sorry I couldn’t protect you Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey.’

Mr Clarke described his nieces and nephew as beautiful children who reflected their mother.

‘Aaliyah, you were everything a big sister should be, brave, strong and quite bossy,’ he said.

‘Laianah, you were the ratbag, the little middle. There was so much of Hannah in you. You were beautiful, sweet and caring with an amazing imagination. You were the sweetest kid and a beautiful mermaid.

‘Trey, mother’s little man and her best surprise.’

Many of the hundreds of mourners who packed the penticostal Citipointe Church in Carindale to say goodbye did not know the family but like millions of Australians were heartbroken by their senseless murders.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among them, as well as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll.

A memorial bookmark which was handed out featured a picture of the smiling children with their mother below the words ‘Forever in our hearts.’

‘Your lives were a blessing, your memories a treasure,’ it said. ‘You are all loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.’

Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey were killed on February 19 when Baxter hid in the front garden of her parents’ house at Camp Hill, where the family was living, and ambushed them as she drove the children to daycare and school.

The children died in the car, which Baxter set alight, while Hannah managed to free herself but died later in hospital with burns to 97 per cent of her body.

Baxter died at the scene from self-inflicted knife wounds.

Hannah’s friend Nikki Brooks told mourners ‘Han was one in a million’.

‘She was completely infectious, the kind of person you want in your corner,’ Ms Brooks said.

Another friend, Lou Farmer, said Hannah was irreplaceable.

‘Han was the best role model for her daughters; she knew her worth,’ Ms Farmer said.

‘Hannah, the impact you had on people shows how special you are.’

Hannah’s uncle Ian Adrian recalled the last time he saw her and the children, at her brother’s wedding.

‘It was late in the day and the only people on the dance floor were my sister, brother-in-law, Hannah and her three children,’ Mr Adrian said.

‘The girls were really grooving, but it was Trey who stole the show.

He could really bust a move, that kid, almost as good as his papa. This is how I do – and will in the future – choose to remember them.’

After the eulogies, a group of children placed coloured butterflies on the coffin.

In the aftermath of the murder, Hannah’s family revealed she had long been a victim of domestic violence.

Her parents Lloyd and Suzanne Clarke told Daily Mail Australia of the increasingly ‘frightening and monstrous’ descent of Baxter in the lead up to him setting the car alight.

They said the cowardly murder-suicide was the end of a ‘downward spiral’ which began when Hannah, who was tired of 11 years in a controlling and abusive marriage, left in early November.

‘She had to get the kids and just go without saying anything, because he was such a control freak and would get into her headspace and she would give in,’ her shattered father Mr Clarke said.

Baxter, a former NRL prospect, was occasionally allowed to see the children on weekends, but there was always tension, and even one assault, on drop-offs and pick-ups.

‘He kidnapped [one of the kids]on Boxing Day and took her interstate for four days until the police got her back,’ Mrs Clarke said.

‘He stayed with a mate who was an absolute animal and sent Hannah a disgusting email blaming her for everything.’

The couple believed Baxter was obsessively tracking his estranged wife’s phone and location by hacking her device – forcing her to frequently change her passwords.

He sent Hannah suspicious attachments and ‘knew things he shouldn’t have known’.

‘He was going through her phone and tracking her whereabouts. It was really scary,’ Mrs Clarke said.

Baxter responded to his wife leaving him with hatred, hostility, pettiness, and even violence, her parents said.

‘Everything got worse after she left as he couldn’t control the situation anymore,’ Mrs Clarke said.

Her husband added: ‘He thought he was hard done by and wanted 50 per cent of custody and we knew that couldn’t work, the guy didn’t work, he couldn’t support his own family. It started getting ugly.’

The horrific murders unfolded just around the corner from the Clarkes’ house.

About 8.25am, Baxter poured petrol all over his children who were strapped in the back seat, on Hannah and himself, before setting the vehicle alight.

Hannah managed to free herself from the inferno screaming ‘He’s poured petrol on me’, witnesses said.

Horrified onlookers have recounted how Baxter was ‘going crazy’ and telling residents not to help his children out of the burning car, before he stabbed himself to death.

Public memorial services have been held since the murder, with thousands turning out to pay tribute to Hannah and her children.

Baxter’s body was to be taken back to his birth country New Zealand to be buried with his mother.