Hannah Clarke: CrossFit fans design a workout to honour mum

Thousands of CrossFit fanatics around Australia and New Zealand have been doing a specific workout routine to pay tribute to Hannah Clarke.

A ‘workout of the day’ was created this week to honour Ms Clarke and her three children who were burned alive by her estranged husband in Camp Hill, Brisbane.

The workout, which involves ball throws, burpees and kettlebell swings, has three rounds, one for each of her children.

Workouts of the day are specific routines usually created by CrossFit coaches for their clients – and are often posted online so fitness fanatics can copy them.

Dozens of gyms have held events replicating the workout to pay tribute to Ms Clarke, who was a fitness trainer.

It comes amid revelations Ms Clarke’s killer husband made a chilling final phone call to his three children the night before he torched them all to death in a horrific murder-suicide.

Rowan Baxter, 42, FaceTimed Laianah, four, Aaliyah, six, and Trey, three, in a ‘very emotional’ state last Tuesday, knowing he would set them on fire and then kill himself hours later.

Ms Clarke’s brother Nathaniel spoke about the murders on ABC’s 7.30, revealing the thing that ‘cut him the deepest’ was knowing Baxter made them suffer to the very end.

‘He had a plan that night when he called the kids and he was a blubbering mess. He knew what he was doing then. He had it all planned out, he knew what he was doing the following morning,’ Nathaniel said.

‘He couldn’t even do it quick. That’s the worst thing. He made them suffer, and her.’

Friends said Baxter’s horrific attack on his family last Wednesday had been the peak of his ‘unravelling’, which began when the couple separated late last year.

Ms Clarke’s best friend Lou Farmer said the situation finally ‘came to pieces’ on Boxing Day when he kidnapped one of their daughters.

At the time, Ms Clarke had been living with her parents and had suggested taking the kids to the park for a play date.

But just as she was packing up, Baxter suddenly grabbed Laianah and threw her in the back of his car and took off.

‘Before he sped off, he said “this is your fault Hannah,” and he took her for four days,’ Ms Farmer said.

Following the incident Baxter was issued a domestic violence order, which he breached just days later.

Ms Farmer said she had been aware of his controlling behaviour towards Hannah for quite some time, particularly the aggressive manner in which he would speak to her.

‘He was one step ahead of her all the time. He knew conversations that she hadn’t talked to him about, maybe us or another person. He knew of it and prompted her,’ Ms Farmer added.

She said Baxter would demand sex from Ms Clarke every night and wouldn’t speak to her for days if she didn’t comply.

The dad-of-three finally reached a breaking point last Tuesday which was evident in his hysterical phone call with his children.

‘He was very emotional, very upset,’ Mrs Farmer’s husband Simon told the ABC.

‘Hannah noticed there was a distinct change… a high level of emotion, he was crying.’

The next morning, Baxter doused his family in petrol and set them alight while Hannah was dropping the children off at school.

The three children died at the scene while Hannah succumbed to her horrific burns in hospital later that day.

Baxter then took his own life by stabbing himself in the chest.

Nathaniel said his sister’s husband had given off red flags in hindsight, but he never believed he would be driven to commit murder.

‘Hannah had her suspicions that he might try to do something to her, but we all thought, “No, he couldn’t”,’ he said.

‘It was just a vicious attack to make her suffer as much as he could and that was it. I still can’t get over it.’