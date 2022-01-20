Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, photographed a cemetery before committing suicide.

Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, took pictures at a cemetery before she committed suicide.

Hannah Daughtry, Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter, took haunting cemetery photos before her death at the age of 25, which was later ruled a suicide according to an autopsy report.

On November 12, law enforcement officers discovered Hannah dead in her Nashville home.

The Sun obtained the autopsy report, which revealed that the American Idol alum’s daughter committed suicide by hanging.

The autopsy’s “toxicologic evaluation was remarkable for methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication,” in addition to her immediate cause of death.

“The decedent and her boyfriend were in an abusive relationship,” the report stated tragically.

“We couldn’t find anything.”

The daughter of Chris, 42, and Deanna Daughtry committed suicide while her boyfriend “left the house to buy methamphetamine and the decedent was reported to be texting the same dealer asking for’something’ to help her,” according to the report’s narrative summary.

“The cause of death is classified as “Hanging,” and the circumstances, as provided, are consistent with a manner classification of “Suicide,” according to the medical examiner’s report.

Meanwhile, haunting images from Hannah’s Instagram account have surfaced.

Hannah shared a set of photos from a Nashville cemetery in 2020.

“Cemetery walks during quarantine” is the title of one of the photos, which shows a man posing by a tomb.

“Old graveyard with a little church standing there,” a caption for another image of the cemetery at night reads.

“It has a nice appearance, but it is never used.”

“However, the cemetery is quite creepy.”

Deanna, her mother, “liked” the majority of these posts.

Hannah wrote on Instagram, “Look around and love someone, the world’s been hateful long enough,” with the hashtag iloveyouasyouare.

She uploaded another photo of herself to Instagram on November 2 and captioned it with the symbols “_,” which indicate a winking face.

Since her biological father, Randall Scott Price, committed suicide in March 2018, Hannah’s life has taken a dark turn.

Hannah, who is said to have two children, was shot in the face in Tennessee months later.

Hannah and her boyfriend Bobby Jolly, according to ABC6, were also arrested in April in a hit-and-run accident in Tennessee.

Bobby allegedly shot at another car in a road rage incident, according to police reports.

Both of them face charges of aggravated assault.

“I’m still trying to figure out what happened in the last 24 hours.”

I’m completely distraught and heartbroken.

Thank you all for your heartfelt condolences and kind words,”…

