‘Hannibal Rising’ and ‘Moon Knight’ actor Gaspard Ulliel died in a skiing accident at the age of 37.

The Associated Press’ NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY contributed to this article.

LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel died Wednesday in the Alps after a skiing accident, according to local authorities. Ulliel was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles.

He was 37 years old.

Ulliel starred as a young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film “Hannibal Rising,” and as fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He also has a role in the upcoming Marvel series “Moon Knight,” and was the face of Chanel’s men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel collided with another skier on an intermediate slope Tuesday afternoon at La Rosière resort after turning left, presumably to join his friends on an adjoining slope, according to Anne Gaches, the Savoie prosecutor in Albertville, in a statement released Wednesday.

According to preliminary investigation findings, “both skiers fell to the ground after the collision,” the prosecutor stated.

When rescuers arrived, Ulliel was “motionless and unconscious,” but the other skier was unharmed, according to Gaches.

Ulliel was not wearing a helmet when rescuers arrived, according to Jean Regaldo, the director of the La Rosière resort.

Helmets are not required but strongly recommended on French ski slopes.

Regaldo stated that the weather conditions were “perfect” at the time of the accident and that there were no rocks in the collision area, which he described as “easy to get to.”

Ulliel was flown to Grenoble University Hospital by helicopter, where doctors attempted to revive him, she said.

The actor died shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Gaches.

Ulliel died on Wednesday, according to his agent’s office.

Ulliel began acting at the age of 11 with renowned actress Sandrine Bonnaire and went on to win two of France’s most prestigious film awards, the Cesar.

At the age of six, he received a scar on his face from a dog bite.

He was a French revolutionary, a dying playwright, a missing World War I soldier, a budding serial killer, and an iconic fashion designer, among other roles.

He was dubbed “one of the incarnations of French cinema today” by French President Emmanuel Macron, and tributes poured in from shocked colleagues and fans around the world.

“On every single one of his movie sets,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.