Hanya Yanagihara’s To Paradise: A Little Life critics will love this wildly imaginative novel.

Hanya Yanagihara’s To Paradise is a wildly imaginative novel that will win over A Little Life critics.

Do not be put off by the length of this three-part novel set over 200 years – thanks to the author’s assured storytelling, it moves quickly.

Hanya Yanagihara’s bestselling, Booker-shortlisted A Little Life about four New York City friends drew a legion of devoted fans who were moved by its depiction of trauma, as well as a slew of detractors who thought it was exploitative.

To Paradise, her new book, is a similar undertaking: it combines three books set over 200 years into a 700-page tome.

Despite its length, readers should not be put off by it because, after a few stumbling blocks, Yanagihara’s unflagging prose and assured storytelling propel it forward quickly.

The first book’s mannered third-person narration, which reads like a pastiche of Henry James, is set in a late-nineteenth-century America where gay marriage is legal and New York is one of a group of “Free States” that have broken away to form their own nation.

David Bingham, the protagonist, lives in a Washington Square townhouse, which will also appear in the sequels.

“His path was never his own to forge, for someone had already done it for him, clearing obstacles he would never know existed,” he says.

He was both free and not.”

By falling in love with Edward, a teacher who has moved from “The Colonies,” David deviates from his predetermined path.

David’s grandfather accuses Edward of being a conman, and the section ends with David having to choose between his inheritance and his love.

The sequel takes place 100 years later, during the height of the Aids epidemic.

The sequel takes place 100 years later, during the height of the Aids epidemic. Characters' names from the previous book recur, but the connections between them are unclear, and the reader is quickly absorbed in the story of another David Bingham, a young Hawaiian who lives with his older wealthy lover Charles.

“People just think of you as some brown-skinned nothing,” one of David’s friends tells him.

The majority of book three is set in the final decades of the twenty-first century, when authoritarianism is at its peak.

