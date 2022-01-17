Happiness comes from being your own boss.

Even though people are working longer hours and taking fewer vacations, they are happier.

According to a major study, being your own boss is the key to happiness – even if it means working longer hours and taking fewer vacations.

According to research by leading small business support network Enterprise Nation, small business owners work an average of 51 hours per week, compared to 36 hours for an employee, and half of them take only 10 days off per year, compared to the national average of 28 days.

However, more than 80% of those who are self-employed are happier than they were before, with half reporting a better work-life balance and one-third saying they can spend more time with their families.

According to Enterprise Nation’s 2022 Start-Up Barometer, 85 percent of small UK businesses are optimistic about their prospects in the next 12 months, with just under three quarters (73%) expecting their business to grow.

Growth ambition was highest in the South West (75%) and lowest in the East of England (55%) and Yorkshire and Humber (55%) respectively.

“Our fascinating research shows how positive starting and running your own small business can be,” said Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation.

But it also emphasizes the importance of having both expert and emotional support.”

According to the survey of 1,000 UK businesses, 60% of small business owners enjoy being their own boss, and a similar percentage believe the personal sacrifices are well worth it.

However, 65% admit to feeling lonely, and 90% would like to see more emotional and practical support for small business owners.

While three-quarters (73%) look for business advice online, 46% seek help from an adviser in person, and a third (30%) consult books.

However, one-fifth (19%) said they were unable to find the assistance they required.

While one in five say going it alone in business has put a strain on their relationship, the same number say it has strengthened their love.

