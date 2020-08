As of today, Windows 95 – the first of the “modern” Microsoft OSes – is a quarter-century old. Happy birthday old friend.

Scratch all that though. It’s not a birthday party without a song, and Windows 95 happens to have one of the best, composed by the incomparable Brian Eno:

God that feels good to hear again.

Dear reader, may the sound of nostalgia bring you tranquillity.