Harassment charges: Unionist punished – News Geneva: Geneva news

At the beginning of December, the “Tribune de Genève” reported the testimony of a dozen women complaining of harassment and inappropriate behavior on the part of a trade unionist now employed by Unia. Following this article, the union’s leadership has launched an internal investigation that has just ended, a statement said on Thursday. The hierarchy of the trade unionist implicated is whitewashed. The person concerned was dismissed “on time”.

The press release sent by Unia does not reveal either the conclusions of the report in connection with its employee or the sanctions with which the latter is punished. He confines himself to indicating that the said investigation, carried out by two external structures, clears the hierarchy of the trade unionist. The latter “acted correctly by taking the charges seriously and by immediately ordering an investigation”, in the words used. “We are able to say that the investigation revealed no fault on the part of the hierarchy.”

Mutual sanctions

If Unia’s management discloses the report’s conclusion, it doesn’t say a word about the rest of the document for reasons of personality protection.

She claims “to have taken the necessary decisions in accordance with the principle of zero tolerance which prevails vis-à-vis sexual harassment”. Has she sanctioned her employee, so far suspended? Again, she remains silent. But according to our sources, the man was dismissed “on time.” Unia regional secretary Alessandro Pelizzari made no comments. Ditto for Serge Gnos, communication manager at Unia.

“This unfortunate episode shows that there is still a need to continue the fight against the sexism virus, including within the trade union movement”

Me Clara Schneuwly, lawyer for some of the complainants in collaboration with Me Camille Maulini, regrets that she was not kept informed of the findings of the investigation. “This is what we feared. We have not received any information. There was no regard for the victims. “

The lawyers asked Unia for the women who testified to be informed of the procedure and, in particular, to be able to respond to the statements made by the trade unionist in question. They also wanted access to the report’s conclusions.

Desires that have been rebutted by the management of Unia. In a press release sent a few weeks ago, the five victims deplored this refusal, but also “the upsurge of rumors of conspiracy and settlement of accounts, denying them all sincerity in the fight against gender-based violence, reducing them at best to women devoid of any political will, even of will quite simply, at worst with plotters ”.

Victims relieved

On the other hand, following the sanctions we have received, the victims say they are satisfied and relieved. “They feel listened to and taken into account”, welcomes Me Scheuwly.

The SIT, which employs some of the women who have been subjected to the unionist’s actions, welcomed on Thursday “the fact that the complainants have finally been heard and the culprit punished”. The organization warned Unia to make a decision last week.

For him, four months after the testimony, the fact that no decision was made was not acceptable. “The SIT indeed deplores the far too long duration of this investigation, and the attitude which Unia has reserved for the SIT complainants throughout this extremely painful procedure.” For the union, “this unfortunate episode shows that there is still a need to continue the fight against the sexism virus, including within the trade union movement”.

Divided unions

The affair created great tensions within the trade union world. A resolution drafted by members of the SSP, in support of the trade unionist in question, had divided internally. This text, which shouted in particular at the “media lynching” done to the interested party and insisted on the presumption of innocence, had been repudiated by the Swiss SSP. The two co-chairs even publicly distanced themselves from it.

On Friday, they welcomed the measures taken by Unia: “This decision is a recognition of the words of the complainants who deserve to receive an apology from those who doubted their honesty.”

In recent weeks, the case has continued to make noise: a committee has been created to support the victims, morally and financially, joined by many elected politicians and union activists. A few days later, a petition of some 250 signatures wanted this time to defend the accused trade unionist.

Recall that a dozen women, in December, reported inappropriate behaviors and gestures on the part of the latter. They denounced telephone harassment, repeated advances, unwanted physical contact. Victims who have sometimes been affected in their health and in their professional careers.