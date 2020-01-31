Harbin closes scenic areas amid coronavirus outbreak

HARBIN, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Harbin, capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, temporarily closed its scenic attractions to tourists starting Tuesday to help battle the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Services of all travel agencies in the city have also been halted, while catering service providers were ordered to stop hosting large parties and banquets as well.

The measure aims to prevent the gathering of tourists and cross infections to effectively stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the provincial government said.

Harbin Ice-Snow World, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city, suspended business starting Monday, according to a notice on its official website.