Harbin ensures daily necessity supply to residents

People shop in a supermarket in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2020. Harbin has recently issued a notice that required supermarkets, vegetable markets, gas stations and other business premises that are closely related to the basic needs of the people to keep their doors open to maintain stable market supply. Disinfection and body temperature measurement, and adjustment of business hours to minimize the gathering of people are also required. (Xinhua/Wang Song)