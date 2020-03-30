Hard-partying ex-YBA Sarah Lucas: ‘I was pretty wild’

As the shamelessly bawdy artist thunders towards her 60s, she talks about knobby guys, life in metal-detecting country – and coping with all her hair falling out last year

There are three people in the foyer of the gallery grappling with a very large crate, easily two metres tall. “What’s in that?” I ask, edging around them. “It’s empty,” says the woman who seems to be in charge. “But it contained a sculpture called Elf Warrior. We’ve just set it up.” I ask why an elf would need such a big crate. “Because of its knob,” she says. “It’s huge.”

Upstairs in the gallery a little later, Sarah Lucas introduces me to Elf Warrior, a bronze arrangement of loose limbs curling around the base of one very long and upright member. “This is kind of a portrait of a friend of mine,” says the artist, who is taking me on a tour of Honey Pie, her latest show, which was about to open at Sadie Coles HQ in London before the coronavirus crisis closed the gallery. “He’s called Olivier, which means Elf Warrior.”

Not far away is Sugar, a cluster of breasts bound tightly together above two loosely dangling, pink-stockinged legs. The work is largely created from a sculptural material Lucas has very much made her own: stuffed tights. “Sugar seems to be a big favourite,” says the artist fondly. “She’s kind of like a bouquet of flowers. She’s pinkish so she’s sweet but she doesn’t look overly girly. Her nipples are tights stuffed with wool.”

Lucas points cheerily to another “knobby guy”, currently having an undercoat dabbed onto the giant protrusion emanating from what may be his loins. “That guy’s called Dick ’Ead,” she says proudly, as if introducing her best pal. “He’s going to go on that chair over there. He’s concrete. He’s going to be painted a dark red.” She picks up a colour palette and shows me the exact shade.

Honey Pie is the new chapter in Lucas’s Bunny series, originally conceived in the 1990s. The first sculptures in Bunny, largely made of found objects and stuffed tights, resembled female nudes reclining. They looked vulnerable and abandoned, as if they had collapsed into their chairs, or been dropped from a great height. In Honey Pie, however, the figures are more playful and colourful, almost cartoonish in their contortions – and they have seriously upgraded their wardrobes, particularly their shoes, which range from four-inch heels to platform trainers.

“They are definitely more exuberant,” says Lucas, as we move to Sadie Coles’s office to chat. “Bringing in colour is the new frontier for me. It’s just something I fancied doing. And I don’t know anything about fashion shoes. I just go online and put in high heels or something.” She points to a pair of nude shoes on a blue-stockinged figure perched on a chair. “Those are kind of Louboutins, or rather they’re Chinese knock-offs.”

And the tights, will any old pair do? “It can be any tights,” she says. “It’s been a lot of tights. But actually in this show, funnily enough, I got all the tights from Mexico. They’re a brand called Dorian Gray, which is quite funny. Weirdly enough, you use a material because it’s any material you can get anywhere. Then you realise some are better than others. Mexicans are quite robust. You can see it in their artworks – you could call it heavy-handedness. But there’s an incredible strength in all Mexican things. This also applies to their tights. They’re stronger. I use much stronger wire now, too, which can defy gravity more.”

Lucas grew up in Holloway, London, the daughter of a milkman father and a mother who worked as a cleaner and a gardener. She has been called the wildest of the YBAs. Is that true? “I was pretty wild, but I wouldn’t say I was the wildest,” she says, suggesting that title actually belongs to her old friend Damien Hirst. “I was the next contender, probably, yeah.” She gives an infectious croaky laugh that speaks of late nights and roll-ups.

She felt frustrated that “the first wave of interest in the YBAs was all in the men” but she is now in the top tier of British artists, her work characterised by irreverence, bawdy humour and the use of “ready-made” objects – not just tights, but cigarettes, tabloids, food, furniture, lightbulbs, more cigarettes, and now flamboyant footwear. “After leaving home,” she says, “I was a squatter. I’m 100% a product of that, I still keep that mentality. If you came to my house, you’d see it’s moved on but it still retains elements of that ad hoc-ness.”

Her prevailing subject is the body. In 2015, Lucas represented Britain in the Venice Biennale. The pavilion was painted a yolky yellow, a nod to her obsession with eggs and their prevalence in early works, such as Two Fried Eggs and a Kebab. Within sat two large-scale sculptures called Maradona, one boasting a three-metre penis. Alongside these were casts of women’s bottom halves sagging into furniture. “A lot of people would have preferred it if I had not put cigarettes in their orifices,” she says. “But you know, I tried to make it fairly classic and at the same time completely new. Sarah Lucas, right? So the cigarettes had to be in there and I don’t find it offensive.”

She mentions she went out for lunch earlier today and the chat around the table had drifted back to the launch party for that Venice show. “I don’t remember a fucking thing about that party. I remember arriving and I remember leaving and getting the vaporetti home. But I don’t remember anything in between. I probably had considerable drinks. I think it was just because the whole thing was so overwhelming, right? It was just too much.”

At the time she spoke of feeling torn: there she was representing Britain, yet she did not feel particularly representative of the country, nor it of her. Does she still feel that way? “I don’t know. I mean, it’s such a complex thing. These days everywhere’s getting more and more the same. It’s the same with men and women, we’re more the same than we are different. In some ways, nobody loves Britain more than I do, or British humour, or British TV, or British books. I’m much more into British culture than I am anything else.”

As a remainer, though, she is no fan of the people currently deciding the country’s fate. “I can’t stand Jacob Rees-Mogg, even to look at him. I would describe it as harking back to a time irrelevant to now.”

She looks out of the huge windows, at the blue skies over the London rooftops, and notices a colourful bowl resting on the sill, shaped and painted to resemble an octopus furling its tentacles around itself. “Beautiful,” she says. “That’s a Kris Lemsalu.”

Lucas lives in rural Suffolk these days, with her partner, the composer Julian Simmons. Their house, nestling down a country lane, once belonged to Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears. “I still have a place in London,” she says, “so I’ve not totally given up urbanity. But quite truly, I am there more and more. To make these works, I got a studio in the town nearby. It’s a really historic town called Framlingham, but we just call it Lingham. It’s got a castle at the top, a beautiful church, a marketplace. Do you ever watch Detectorists? It’s set in that town.” She thinks the TV show does a good job of capturing the spirit and mentality of the townspeople.

“I grew up in London and didn’t have any rural connections. It’s been an adventure of its own. It feels really like home, but also kind of a retreat, a haven from the rest of my life – not just London but the travelling and everything else, with getting older especially.”

Lucas will be 58 later this year. How does the one-time hard-partying YBA feel about nearing her 60s? “It is a good question, and not having children doesn’t help you mature.” Do you ever wish you had? “No, not really. But a weird thing happened to me in October the year before last. I started losing my hair. I saw a tiny bald patch on my head, then gradually I started losing hair. It’s alopecia. By June last year, it had nearly all fallen out. My eyebrows had gone and everything. I’d resorted to wearing wigs a bit.

“When I went to China in October for my next big show, I had a bit of white hair and still no eyebrows. But I remember getting to China, looking in the mirror, and seeing a dark shadow over my head. You can see I’ve got quite a lot of dark hair now, and some white hair, and my eyebrows have come back.”

She’s wearing it pinned up today and you’d hardly notice but she’s clearly still reeling from the experience. “It was dreadful, like disintegrating. And you don’t know if it’s going to come back. I had to go very rapidly through biting the bullet. It was a major upheaval and I’m sort of getting over it now. It’s made me feel a bit more accepting of myself as an old person. Until then, I hadn’t quite had to look it in the eye.”

When Lucas made her first Bunny, she described it as a “Eureka!” moment. Almost three decades on, that feeling of excitement clearly hasn’t left her. As we move back out into the gallery, she stands among her new additions, the stuffed-tights women and the knobby guys. Her eye is suddenly drawn to the pattern on the grey walls behind, which have a trace of white marbling up their surfaces. “It’s sort of like ejaculation,” says Lucas with a mischievous smile. “But maybe that’s just me.”