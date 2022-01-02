Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old Manchester girl who has been missing for two years and was reported missing this week, remains a mystery.

Despite not being seen in two years, a 7-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire girl was just reported missing this week.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in the City of Manchester in October 2019 when police were called to a residence in the city, according to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg at a press conference on December 31.

Since then, she has been missing from Manchester.

“It’s extremely concerning that we’ve had a two-year delay,” Aldenberg said.

“That doesn’t happen to us on a regular basis.”

As part of the investigation, the police chief revealed that “many family members” have been contacted.

Montgomery’s parents, on the other hand, have not yet spoken with investigators.

“All available resources and personnel” are being devoted to finding the young girl, according to Aldenberg.

The girl is described as being about 50 pounds and standing 4 feet tall.

Her hair is blond, her eyes are blue, and she wears glasses.

Montgomery, according to WBZ News Radio, is blind in her right eye.

According to Aldenberg, there is no specific threat associated with the girl’s disappearance, so an Amber Alert has not been issued for her.

Aldenberg is “pleading” with the public for assistance in locating Montgomery.

“Call us no matter if you saw this young girl a year ago and think it’s irrelevant.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

Call (603) 792-5561 to speak with lead investigator Detective Jack Dunleavy.

Manchester Crimeline (603) 624-4040 accepts anonymous tips.

