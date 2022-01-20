Harmony Montgomery’s father, a 7-year-old girl from New Hampshire, is a “suspect in a cold case” two years after she vanished.

Harmony Montgomery’s father is a suspect in a cold case two years after his daughter went missing in New Hampshire.

According to law enforcement, HARMONY Montgomery’s father has been named as a suspect in an unsolved murder in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Adam Montgomery is being held in a New Hampshire jail without bail after being charged with physically abusing his daughter in 2019.

Harmony has been in her father’s legal custody for two years, but no one has seen her.

Montgomery has refused to tell investigators where his daughter is, according to court documents.

However, it appears that this is only the beginning of his legal woes.

Montgomery has been named as a suspect in the 2008 murder of Darlin Guzman, which remains unsolved.

Darlin Guzman, 28, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the former White Hen Convenience store in Austin Square on February 10, 2008, just before 11 p.m.

