Harmony Montgomery’s father was arrested for allegedly strangling her mother while she was pregnant.

Harmony Montgomery’s father was arrested over the 7-year-old’s disappearance after allegedly strangling her mother while she was pregnant.

As police continue their search for a missing seven-year-old girl, her mother claims that the girl’s father was “violent” and strangled her while she was pregnant.

Harmony Montgomery’s mother Crystal reported her missing two years after she was last seen, and Adam Montgomery was arrested last week on charges related to her disappearance.

Crystal Sorey last saw her daughter on Facetime in 2019 and claims she tried to report Harmony missing for months.

She told NewsNation on Monday that while she was pregnant, “violent” Adam strangled her numerous times.

The FBI Evidence Response Team arrived at the Harmony Montgomery search in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday as police used hot water piping to thaw the frozen ground in the backyard.

Harmony had been missing since October 2019, when she was not in the care of her biological mother, Crystal.

Her disappearance, however, was not reported for another two years, in the last week of December 2021.

“Hi, baby,” Sorey told NBC10 Boston on January 9.

If you can see or hear me, I want you to know that I’ve never stopped looking for you and that I’ll keep fighting until I find you, okay?”

Harmony was last seen by Sorey on Facetime around Easter 2019.

However, Adam Montgomery, who had legal custody at the time, cut off all communication after that.

Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, and father were both charged in court this week.

Kayla was charged with felony welfare fraud on January 5 after allegedly continuing to claim food stamp benefits for Harmony for more than a year after she was last seen.

Due to alleged 2019 conduct against Harmony, Adam was charged with felony second-degree assault.

The 31-year-old is also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor charge of interference with custody.

However, no one has been arrested as a result of her disappearance thus far.

According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, police recently raided a home in Manchester where Harmony was last seen.

The house was sold in 2020, according to city assessor records, just months after Harmony vanished.

As part of the investigation, police said they’ve spoken to “many family members.”

Harmony used to look after her younger brother, Jamison, while they were in the foster care system, but they were eventually separated in 2019.

Jamison was adopted by local FOX affiliate WFXT-TV correspondent Blair Miller and his husband Johnathon Miller in November 2019, after she was allegedly reunited with her biological father in February 2019.

Jamison is a natural leader, even at such a young age.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.