Harmony Montgomery’s last known address is being searched as her mother reveals new information about when she last saw her missing seven-year-old daughter.

Harmony Montgomery’s last known residence is being searched as her mother reveals new information about when she last saw her missing seven-year-old daughter.

HARMONY Montgomery’s last known address has been searched twice in the last week, after her mother revealed new information about when she last saw her daughter.

Police searched the last known residence of the missing seven-year-old girl, which was on Gilford Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday morning.

Officials haven’t said why they conducted another search after the one last weekend at the house.

“No additional information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement released Saturday.

“While the investigation is ongoing, officials ask that the public respect the privacy of current residents and stay off their property.”

According to Fox News, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg previously stated that the current owner of the address is not involved but is cooperating in the investigation.

“At one point, Harmony was seen at that address, and that’s why he was interested,” Aldenberg added.

“And if we need to keep that address in the public eye, we’ll do so.”

On Saturday, Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, held a vigil in the aftermath of the search.

Sorey and friends and family gathered in a park for a candlelight vigil for her daughter.

“Hello, baby,” Sorey told NBC10 Boston in a public message to her missing daughter.

If you can see or hear me, I want you to know that I’ve never stopped looking for you, and I’m not going to stop until I find you, okay?

“You stay strong, and Mommy is right here to support you.”

“I’m smitten!”

Harmony is still alive, she believes, despite the fact that she hasn’t seen her in years.

“She doesn’t seem to have vanished.”

Sorey stated, “I just don’t feel it in my heart.”

“It’s not like I’ve lost her.”

And if your baby is here or not, a mother knows.

“I’m sure she’s here.”

Sorey revealed new details about the last time she saw her daughter, prompting the vigil.

Sorey claims to have seen her daughter during a FaceTime call with Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, around Easter 2019.

According to court documents, “Crystal stated Adam was visible in the background of the video call.”

“Crystal remembers HM looking scared, and she believes that was the last time she saw her daughter.”

According to the affidavit, Adam has severed all ties with Sorey and the family since then.

Harmony’s mother reported her missing to the Manchester Police Department in November 2021, after more than two years.

Members of the police force attempted to locate Adam Montgomery all over…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.