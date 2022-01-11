Harmony Montgomery’s mother claims that her ‘violent ex-boyfriend, who used to choke her, may have SOLD her missing daughter’ in New Hampshire.

Harmony Montgomery’s mother claims that her ‘violent ex-boyfriend who used to choke her’ may have sold her daughter in New Hampshire.

HARMONY Montgomery’s mother claims that her “violent ex-boyfriend, who used to choke her, may have sold their missing daughter” in New Hampshire.

Crystal Sorey, the biological mother of the seven-year-old girl, spoke out about her daughter’s father, Adam Montgomery, in an interview with NewsNationNow.

Harmony has been missing since October 2019, when she was not in the care of her mother.

The mother of the missing New Hampshire girl told NewsNationNow’s Brian Entin that Montgomery was violent and sold their seven-year-old daughter for drugs when she was younger.

“Yeah, when I was in a relationship with him,” Sorey said when Entin asked if she had ever witnessed her ex being violent.

He had a habit of strangling me.

“He choked me when I was pregnant.”

She went on to describe her daughter’s disappearance.

“I believe he sold her,” Sorey told Entin, “because the same week they’re claiming this happened — the day after Thanksgiving to December 6 — was the week after my son was legally adopted on the news.”

“He was familiar with the appearance of my son.”

[…]

He noticed that, and I believe it is linked,” she continued.

“I believe he got the idea after seeing that and thought to himself, ‘Oh, I can do it illegally.'”

Sorey also acknowledged that she feels guilty “every day” because she “played a part in this.”

“I’m not going to sit here and act like I’m innocent,” she explained.

“I’m a drug addict who’s on the mend.”

I had no idea what it was like to be a parent when I gave birth to her.

I had no idea what it took to get into recovery.

“However, I never gave up.”

Harmony’s father should never have had custody, according to Sorey.

Harmony’s mother claimed that no one listened to her concerns because she was suffering from addiction, and that the police in Manchester, New Hampshire only intervened when she threatened to confront the media.

People should “hear” her and “come forward and tell us something because someone knows something,” she says.

“I assumed she was with her father and he was just being a jerk, which is exactly what I hoped was going on.”

“I knew something was wrong… something was very wrong in my head,” Sorey said, adding that her daughter appeared “terrified” during their video chats.

The disappearance of the young girl was not reported until the last week of December 2021, two years after she was last seen.

Since then, police have conducted a search for Harmony and raided a home where she was last known to reside.

Even as a piece of special FBI evidence…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.