Harmony Montgomery’s mother has spoken out for the first time since her seven-year-old daughter went missing two years ago.

The seven-year-old, who was not in the custody of her biological mother Crystal Sorey, has been missing since police were called to a home in Manchester in October 2019.

Her disappearance, on the other hand, was not reported for another two years, in the last week of December 2021.

Police have been searching for Harmony ever since, and raided a home where she was last seen earlier this week.

The girl’s stepmother and father were both charged in court this week, but no one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance as of yet.

Harmony’s mother, Sory, broke her silence on the case and sent a message to her daughter at a candlelight vigil attended by family and friends on Saturday.

“Hello, baby.

If you can see or hear me, please know that I have never stopped looking for you and will not stop fighting until I find you, okay?” she told NBC10Boston.

“You stay strong, and Mommy is right here to support you.”

Sorey said she last spoke with Harmon on Facetime around Easter of this year.

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, who had legal custody, blocked all contact after that.

The heartbroken mother, however, told the outlet that she had not given up hope of seeing her daughter again and made a desperate plea for information.

“I don’t think she’s gone yet.”

“I just don’t have that feeling in my heart,” Sorey explained.

“Like, I don’t think I’ve lost her.”

And a mother knows if her baby is here or not.

She’s here, I’m sure.”

“We just want her to know how much she’s loved, and we just want her to come home,” she continued.

“Please, if you have any information about my baby, I beg you to come forward so she can return home.”

Harmony has been described as being 4 feet tall, weighing around 50 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes who wears glasses and is blind in her right eye as the search continues.

Detectives are “running on fumes but working around the clock” to find Harmony, according to Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, who spoke to the media late Monday afternoon.

“We are not in the midst of a recovery operation,” Aldenberg explained.

“We’re operating under the assumption that she’s alive and well, and we’ll keep operating under that assumption until I’m convinced otherwise.”

The chief announced a 24-hour tip line and offered more than (dollar)10,000 in cash during the press conference…

