Harmony Montgomery’s mother lashes out at ‘bullies,’ claiming she reported ‘abuse and neglect’ prior to her daughter’s disappearance.

Harmony Montgomery’s mother slams ‘bullies,’ claiming she reported ‘abuse and neglect’ prior to her daughter’s disappearance.

THE mother of a missing seven-year-old took to Facebook to defend her actions in the aftermath of her daughter’s disappearance, slamming “bullies” who brigaded her in social media comments.

Crys Renee Sorey wrote on Facebook that her daughter, Harmony Montgomery, had been “failed by the New Hampshire DCYF,” and that she had filed “dozens of reports of abuse and neglect.”

Crys claimed in the series of posts that she had been looking for her daughter since she went missing.

“Myself andamp; her family have filed dozens of reports of abuse andamp; neglect andamp; nothing was done until I called police andamp; wrote a letter to the NH mayor,” she wrote in all capital letters.

Joyce Craig, the mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire, was most likely the subject of Crys’ comment.

The mayor received an email from the Division for Children, Youth, and Families in December “primarily regarding issues with follow-up” on Harmony’s case, but the mayor’s office could not confirm if it was sent by Crys Sorey.

Crys also posted a photo collage of Harmony and some of her siblings, saying, “I’m calling on all my guardian angels to surround my baby and keep her safe and bring her home to me andamp; her brothers.”

She stated in one comment that she was not yet “allowed” to say more about the disappearance’s details and that she would not share any information that could jeopardize the investigation.

In another post, she requested that those who follow her on social media keep an eye out for Harmony Montgomery’s father, Adam Montgomery.

It’s unclear whether Adam Montgomery is linked to Harmony’s disappearance or what his current relationship with Crys Renee Sorey is like.

Crys also called out a “bully” who had argued with her in the comments of a post, alongside photos of Harmony and information about her disappearance.

He was labeled an “irrelevant loser” by her.

The man allegedly questioned Crys’s past, implying drug use and a history of bad behavior.

Crys wrote, “My daughter is missing and this is what people are focusing on?”

“Trying to make it look like I don’t care by dumping my past on front street!”

Harmony Montgomery, seven years old, has been missing since October 2019, when police were called to a home in Manchester, New Hampshire.

At a press conference on December 31, Police Chief Allen Aldenberg stated that the city’s police department had only recently become aware of her disappearance.

“It’s extremely concerning that we’ve had a two-year delay,” Aldenberg stated.

“That doesn’t happen very often to us.”

It’s not something that happens every day.”

In addition, the police chief stated that “many family members” have been…

