Harold Pinter Theatre, Poirot and More: A Retrospective, review: A rambling, cliché-filled show in desperate need of an editor

There are no visuals to keep things interesting, and there isn’t enough flavor.

Adaptations of Agatha Christie’s works never seem to go out of style, and Albert Finney, Peter Ustinov, and, most recently, Kenneth Branagh have all played Hercule Poirot, the meticulous Belgian detective.

For many, however, David Suchet’s portrayal in the ITV series, which lasted more than 20 years and is still a popular staple on small screens around the world, is the most convincing.

Suchet’s tubby, moustachioed shadow will forever loom large over his career, an inevitability cheerfully acknowledged and celebrated by this night of anecdote and reminiscence as Suchet looks back over his life and craft.

The gentle, rambling nostalgia will appeal to Poirot fans the most.

Sir David, who was knighted last month but was unable to attend his investiture due to Covid’s intervention, takes the stage with Geoffrey Wansell, his old friend and official biographer.

The bright-eyed, velvet-voiced actor and the mild-mannered, owlish writer sit in twin armchairs, smiling benignly behind red-framed glasses.

But what happens between them isn’t the conversation that was advertised; instead, it’s more like a recitation, with Wansell providing occasional ambiguous prompts.

Everything needs to be pruned, and there needs to be a lot more structure and speed.

Suchet is endearing, his twinkling gaze and expansive gestures embracing his audience from the stalls to the gods.

However, his rambling story lacks the vividness with which he shines on stage.

There are a few intriguing tidbits in this book.

His memories of his imposing doctor father, devoted ex-dancer mother, and, above all, his grandmother, a veteran of the music halls, are moving, as is the moment he met his wife, Sheila Ferris, in rep and fell head over heels in love.

He reveals some of his meticulous character development technique, including a fascinating demonstration of how he arrived at Poirot’s mincing walk and fluting vocal delivery.

However, many of the stories – lucky breaks or onstage mishaps – feel cliched.

Aside from a few projected snapshots and Suchet's presentation of the moustache and cane he wore as Hercule with a flourish, there are no visuals to enliven the proceedings, and there isn't enough flavour: what was it really like?

