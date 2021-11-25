Harper’s Law is deeply concerning, and our politicians are too afraid to acknowledge it.

There is no evidence that a mandatory life sentence for unintentional deaths will deter even one potential killer.

This isn’t about deterrence, but about vengeance.

Andrew Harper, Lissie Harper’s husband, was abducted from her four weeks after their wedding in circumstances that are almost incomprehensible.

PC Harper, a serving police officer, was responding to reports of a quad bike being stolen by a gang of teenagers – Henry Long, 18 years old, Albert Bowers, 17 years old, and Jessie Cole, 17 years old – on the night of August 15, 2019.

The stolen quad bike was being towed by three thieves using a strap attached to a Seat Toledo that they had purchased specifically for the purpose of stealing.

When the defendants realized PC Harper and his colleague were approaching in their police car, they unhooked the quad bike from their vehicle and attempted to outrun the cops.

Long, the driver, took off at a high rate, aided by the other passengers.

The strap loop caught PC Harper as he stepped out of his police vehicle and dragged him to the ground.

He was knocked out and then dragged for over a mile at “terrifying speeds.”

Long, the driver, noticed something caught in the strap behind his car and swerved violently and deliberately to free it.

He did succeed in the end.

PC Harper was critically injured and died within minutes.

All three were accused of murder by the prosecution.

The defendants were acquitted of murder after a jury trial, but Bowers and Cole were found guilty of manslaughter.

Long had already pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a previous stage of the proceedings.

Each had also admitted to stealing conspiracies.

Long was sentenced to a 19-year extended determinate sentence (a 16-year prison term plus a 3-year extended license) on July 31, 2020, with Bowers and Cole receiving 13-year sentences.

Each will serve two-thirds of their respective prison sentences before being released on parole; in the case of Long, he must convince the parole board that he no longer poses a threat, or he will serve the full 16-year sentence.

Pc Harper’s family was devastated by the verdict and sentence.

Lissie’s name is Lissie.

