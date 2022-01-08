Harriet Harman’s husband, Birmingham Erdington Labour MP Jack Dromey, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73.

Harriet Harman’s husband, Birmingham Erdington Labour MP Jack Dromey, died unexpectedly at the age of 73.

Politicians from all sides of the aisle paid tribute to the widely admired figure.

Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly at the age of 73, prompting tributes from all sides of the political spectrum.

Erdington had been a member of the House of Commons since 2010, and he was married to Harriet Harman, a party stalwart, with whom he had three children.

The tributes to the veteran union activist were led by Sir Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson, and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Mr Dromey previously worked as a trade union official and the Labour Party’s treasurer under Ed Miliband, Jeremy Corbyn, and Sir Keir.

“Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning in his flat in Erdington, aged 73,” his family said in a statement released Friday.

Since 2010, he had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington.

He died of natural causes, according to his family. “He was a much loved husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

“From supporting the Grunwick film processing laboratory strike, when he first met Harriet, to being elected to represent Birmingham Erdington in 2010, Jack lived his commitment to social justice every day,” said Sir Keir.

Jack was known for his tenacity in standing up for his constituents, and he was well-liked and respected throughout Parliament.”

“My thoughts are with Harriet and her family, as well as all those who knew him as a friend,” Prime Minister David Cameron said.

“His gentle nature, kind words, and good manners, with his always, always happy smile, never stood in the way of his politics,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said.

“I am absolutely shocked and deeply saddened by the news about Jack,” former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair said.

I’ve known him for almost four decades.

He was a stalwart of the Labour Party and trade union movement who dedicated his life to helping others.”

Mr Dromey, according to Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, has been “a great mentor and supporter to me, but above all a friend for many years.”

“The most incredible campaigner, the wisest, kindest, and most generous of men, a fierce and principled champion of,” said Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

